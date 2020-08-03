Advertisement

Person identified after incident during Black Lives Matter event in Grayson

Grayson Police are looking for someone they say is a person of interest in an incident that happened Sunday.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Grayson Police say they’ve identified someone they say is a person of interest in an incident that happened Sunday.

According to police, the person assaulted someone during a Black Lives Matter event.

Grayson Police posted a Facebook status asking for help identifying the man, updating it later to read, “We have positively identified the male in the picture below. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to us with information.”

