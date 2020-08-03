Advertisement

Pirates fall in extra innings

Courtesy: CNN
Courtesy: CNN(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHICAGO -- Javier Baez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Bote, who made the last out in the 10th, started the inning on second base as mandated by Major League Baseball's extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. He advanced to third on a deep fly to right by Anthony Rizzo and jogged home on Baez's first career game-ending hit against Cody Ponce (0-1).

"It's definitely different," Bote said of the new rule. "With this season we're in this year, it definitely makes sense. But if you were playing a World Series game, you wouldn't want it decided like that."

Jeremy Jeffress (1-0) worked a scoreless 11th for the win.

The game was delayed 64 minutes by rain before the bottom of the ninth.

Chicago has won 10 straight games against Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field. The Cubs outscored the Pirates 81-31 in the previous nine games, hitting 24 homers during that span.

