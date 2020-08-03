Advertisement

Putnam Board of Education approves staggered re-entry plan, school calendar

The Putnam County Board of Education on Monday voted in favor of the staggered re-entry plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
The Putnam County Board of Education on Monday voted in favor of the staggered re-entry plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.(tori Yorgey)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Board of Education on Monday voted in favor of the staggered re-entry plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, as well as the school calendar.

Both passed in a 5-0 vote.

The “5-Day Model” which will have a staggered re-entry plan for the first two weeks of school (from Sept. 8 through Sept. 18):

The first two weeks of school will be staggered for students who enroll in the 5-day model.
The first two weeks of school will be staggered for students who enroll in the 5-day model.(Tori Yorgey)

Students will be divided into two groups by last name and alternate days in school for just those first two weeks. Superintendent John Hudson said after those first two weeks, they will re-group and anticipate all students go back all five days beginning that third week of school. Of course, this will all depend on the COVID status at that point.

During the staggered re-entry, students will be able to take home breakfast and lunches at the end of each school day when they will not be in attendance the next school day. However, these meals will be optional, pre-ordered and will have charges.

Meal plan for first two weeks and five day plan.
Meal plan for first two weeks and five day plan.(Tori Yorgey)

Staff and students grades 3 through 12 will be required to wear face coverings in buildings when social distancing cannot be maintained, when they’re outside their core group or in congregant areas. Students Pre-K through 2 are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Guidance was also released in the plan for Pre-K students, their first day of learning will be Sept. 21, 2020 and based on a 4-day in-person model unless mandated otherwise by health or state officials. Pre-K students will be encouraged to wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

The Putnam County Board of Education has approved the pre-K calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
The Putnam County Board of Education has approved the pre-K calendar for the 2020-21 school year.(Putnam County Board of Education)

School officials say "the nutritional needs of students will be met in an environment that promotes social distancing and personal hygiene practices with the use of specific staff safety protocols and PPE."

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Boone County Schools approve back to school plan

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boone County Schools Board of Education has unanimously approved their back to school plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Neighbors in Meigs County community concerned over speed limit through town

Updated: 1 hour ago
Neighbors in Rutland, Ohio, say they are worried about safety along their street because of a speed limit they say is too high.

Back To School

Classroom changes set for South Point Local School District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
South Point Local School District officials say students should expect to see changes coming to the classroom this fall.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Kanawha County School Board votes on reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The first week of class is set to begin September 8, per Gov. Jim Justice. Board members announced Monday evening students in Kanawha County will return that week with a staggered schedule.

Local

Charleston police send out warning about fake warrant scheme

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
If a caller tells you there’s a warrant out for your arrest and you can make it go away by sending money, be sure you don’t.

Local

Coronavirus-related death reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there have been 22 COVID-19 associated deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Local

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Greenup County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say they are not travel related.

Local

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Twelve new cases have been confirmed in the county since Saturday, Aug. 1.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 323 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Of those new cases, Gov. Beshear says 12 are under the age of five.