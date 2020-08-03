Putnam Board of Education approves staggered re-entry plan, school calendar

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Board of Education on Monday voted in favor of the staggered re-entry plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, as well as the school calendar.

Both passed in a 5-0 vote.

The “5-Day Model” which will have a staggered re-entry plan for the first two weeks of school (from Sept. 8 through Sept. 18):

Students will be divided into two groups by last name and alternate days in school for just those first two weeks. Superintendent John Hudson said after those first two weeks, they will re-group and anticipate all students go back all five days beginning that third week of school. Of course, this will all depend on the COVID status at that point.

During the staggered re-entry, students will be able to take home breakfast and lunches at the end of each school day when they will not be in attendance the next school day. However, these meals will be optional, pre-ordered and will have charges.

Staff and students grades 3 through 12 will be required to wear face coverings in buildings when social distancing cannot be maintained, when they’re outside their core group or in congregant areas. Students Pre-K through 2 are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Guidance was also released in the plan for Pre-K students, their first day of learning will be Sept. 21, 2020 and based on a 4-day in-person model unless mandated otherwise by health or state officials. Pre-K students will be encouraged to wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

School officials say "the nutritional needs of students will be met in an environment that promotes social distancing and personal hygiene practices with the use of specific staff safety protocols and PPE."

