St. Joseph Catholic Schools releases re-entry plan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - St. Joseph Catholic School has released its school reopening plan and much like other public school districts in our region it consists of in-person learning with strict safety guidelines and a virtual model for parents apprehensive about their child physically returning to school.

In accordance with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, in-person instruction will begin September 8, 2020.

School starting dates are as follows:

Nursery through Pre-School: First Day of School - August 24th (in-person learning only)

Grade School Summer Care: August 24th through September 4th

Kindergarten through 8th Grade: First Day of School - September 8th (in-person and virtual learning environment)

Pre-School Virtual Learning: September 17th

Parents are being asked to select their child’s academic learning model for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year by completing a survey no later than August 15, 2020. Parents may elect a learning option on a quarterly basis.

In-person instruction will come with temperature checks and daily health screenings for K-8 students taken by a staff member while the student is still seated in their vehicle. Pre-school students will have their temperature and daily health screening taken at their designated point of entry. Any student with a temperature of 100°F or above will not be permitted to enter the building and may not return for 72 hours.

Desk shields will also be placed on student and teacher desks as well as arrows on hallways floors to help the flow of foot traffic and encourage social distancing.

Students, faculty, staff, and essential visitors must wear face coverings at all times when social distancing standards cannot be achieved. If a mask cannot be worn, school administration must receive a medical letter from the student’s physician detailing medical reasons that prevent them from wearing a facial covering.

Sharing of lockers, cubbies or school supplies will not be permitted during the 2020-2021 school year.

To minimize exposure and allow for a 5-day in-person school week, officials say the following safety guidelines will be implemented:

● Contactless thermometers at points of entry

● Hands sanitized at arrival, dismissal, and regularly throughout the day while in and out of the classroom

● Hand sanitizer located throughout the buildings, along with regular hand washing

● Sanitation of student desks, tables, and surfaces

● Desk shields on student desks

● Desk shields on teacher desks

● Updated school restrooms with hands-free sinks, toilets, and bathroom lights

● Use of face covering by all students, staff, and essential visitors

● Added time to classroom arrival to reduce student traffic

● Teachers will rotate to classrooms instead of students, when appropriate

● Student transitions will be staggered when applicable

● Continued use of water bottle filling stations

● Pre-packed lunch in classrooms

● No lunch deliveries will be permitted by a restaurant or by a parent to reduce additional contact

School officials say a ‘sick room’ will be established. A cot and chair that are easy to wipe down will be in place. The area will be cleaned and disinfected after every use. Parents or guardians of a sick child will be contacted and will be required to pick up their child immediately. If a child or staff member develops a fever (100°F or above), cough, shortness of breath, gastrointestinal upset, new loss of taste/smell, muscle aches, or any of the other signs of illness associated with COVID-19, they will be sent home. They should stay home and contact their healthcare provider to determine if they should be tested for COVID-19. A student may return with a physician’s note

During the pandemic, all large gatherings and assemblies that do not allow for social distancing will be suspended.

Students who choose full-time virtual learning will maintain their enrollment and participation in St. Joseph Catholic School classes. To participate in virtual learning, families must complete the registration form and agree to all student and parent expectations.

Virtual students will utilize the Google Suite platform to have access to daily assignments. Support teachers will be available for virtual assistance.

