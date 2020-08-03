Suspect wanted in shooting

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are asking for help with finding a person wanted in connection to a shooting.

It happened Sunday in the 5900 block of Manilla Creek Road in Poca.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say they were able to identify the suspect as Scott Edward Snook, also known as Scott Biggs, 45, believed to be from the Saint Albans area.

Investigators say Snook is currently wanted by the Department of Corrections and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department on an unrelated incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 304-586-0273.

