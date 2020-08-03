Advertisement

Teen injured in skateboarding accident to be released from hospital

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -The first few days after Eli Harrison was injured in a skateboard accident were very critical, however almost a month later, and Eli is set to be released from the hospital.

On Sunday, friends and family gathered outside St. Mary’s Medical Center to celebrate Eli’s recovery and pray for continued success as he heads to rehab in Louisville for more physical therapy before coming home.

Eli suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident and required brain surgery, in recent weeks he has been able to walk, talk, and eat on his own.

“The fear of losing your child was very real and overwhelming for us,” said Eli’s dad, Gary. “To go from there, to see him walk out the door for a bit and see everybody cheer for him was overwhelming.”

For several weeks, friends and family have met every Thursday and Sunday evening to pray for Eli. They say they plan to continue the prayers in Ashland until he comes home.

Gary says doctors estimate Eli will need 4 to 6 weeks of rehab, but because of how well he has progressed, it may not be as long.

The family says they have been overwhelmed by support from total strangers who saw Eli’s story, and they are very thankful.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical expenses. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Logan holds COVID testing after spike in cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
"Before the middle of June or the end of June we were getting one or two a week and now its upwards of seven to ten a day," said Browning.

Local

Man killed in crash on AA Highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man from Grayson, Ky. has died after a crash Saturday on the AA Highway in Lewis County.

Breaking

Man shot in Putnam County

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man was shot Sunday evening in the Poca area, Putnam County Emergency Services says.

Local

Person identified after incident during Black Lives Matter event in Grayson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Grayson Police are looking for someone they say is a person of interest in an incident that happened Sunday.

Latest News

Local

14 new deaths, an additional 944 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours in Ohio

Updated: 7 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,529 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 93,031 cases reported statewide.

Local

Gov. Beshear: 463 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear announced 463 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 31,185 cases.

Local

Martin County Schools prepares for class

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Parents in Martin County can either have their kids in school five days a week or keep them home.

News

Teenager killed in crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say Asher J. Messer, 19, from Grove City died at the scene.

VOD Recordings

Henry Sheils Is Back In The Pool

Updated: 10 hours ago
Local Swimmer Happy To Be Back In The Pool

Regional

USDA identifies mysterious seeds delivered from China

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified seeds delivered unprompted to several homes across the country.