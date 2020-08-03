Advertisement

Two firefighters test positive for coronavirus

According to the City of Huntington, the fire department was made aware that one firefighter tested positive on Friday. A second firefighter tested positive Monday.
According to the City of Huntington, the fire department was made aware that one firefighter tested positive on Friday. A second firefighter tested positive Monday.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two firefighters with the Huntington Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the City of Huntington, the fire department was made aware of the first positive test on Friday. A second firefighter tested positive Monday.

Mayor Steve Williams’ administration and International Association of Firefighters Local 289 are working together to make sure the city is properly covered with fire protection while keeping a safe working environment for city employees.

“Since Friday, the Fire Department has been working diligently with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to ensure that the proper individuals are quarantined and tested in a timely manner and within CDC guidelines,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Furthermore, members of my administration have met with IAFF leadership to ensure Fire Department staffing is maintained to protect lives and property in the city. The safety of our citizens and the safety of our employees are our utmost priorities.”

Officials say all fire stations and fire trucks are being cleaned professionally and sanitized. This has been protocol since Spring and has continued throughout the summer.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New probable case of COVID-19 reported in Meigs County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say this is a direct contact from Sunday’s confirmed case.

Local

Boone County court house closing due to increasing COVID-19 cases

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Boone County Commission, it’s due to the increasing amount of coronavirus cases.

Local

Logan County Courts closed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, Logan County Circuit Court, Magistrate Court and both the Circuit Clerk’s Office and Magistrate Clerks Office are closing temporarily.

Local

St. Joseph Catholic Schools releases re-entry plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Parents are being asked to select their child’s academic learning model for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year by completing a survey no later than August 15, 2020. Parents may elect a learning option on a quarterly basis.

Latest News

Studio 3

Improving dental hygiene during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Molayem on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Snake calculus on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier gives a lesson on snakes on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Children Mending Hearts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Founder Lysa Heslov on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Children Mending Hearts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Children Mending Hearts is a non-profit organization in Los Angeles, California.

Video

Snake calculus on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Snake calculus on Studio 3

Video

Buddy Walk goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Buddy Walk goes virtual