Two firefighters test positive for coronavirus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two firefighters with the Huntington Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the City of Huntington, the fire department was made aware of the first positive test on Friday. A second firefighter tested positive Monday.

Mayor Steve Williams’ administration and International Association of Firefighters Local 289 are working together to make sure the city is properly covered with fire protection while keeping a safe working environment for city employees.

“Since Friday, the Fire Department has been working diligently with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to ensure that the proper individuals are quarantined and tested in a timely manner and within CDC guidelines,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Furthermore, members of my administration have met with IAFF leadership to ensure Fire Department staffing is maintained to protect lives and property in the city. The safety of our citizens and the safety of our employees are our utmost priorities.”

Officials say all fire stations and fire trucks are being cleaned professionally and sanitized. This has been protocol since Spring and has continued throughout the summer.

