Two injured at Gallia County power plant

Two employees of the Kyger Creek Power Plant were hurt on the job Monday morning in Gallia County, Ohio.
Two employees of the Kyger Creek Power Plant were hurt on the job Monday morning in Gallia County, Ohio.(KKTV)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Two employees at the Kyger Creek Power Plant in Gallia County are recovering after an accident Monday morning at work.

A spokeswoman for the plant says the two men were working on a piece of equipment when there was some sort of a flash, or electrical current, causing the injuries.

The spokeswoman says the men’s injuries do not appear to be critical and they are most likely being treated for electrical burns.

The pair was flown to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported, and work at the plant continued throughout the day.

