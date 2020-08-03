Two injured at Gallia County power plant

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Two employees at the Kyger Creek Power Plant in Gallia County are recovering after an accident Monday morning at work.

A spokeswoman for the plant says the two men were working on a piece of equipment when there was some sort of a flash, or electrical current, causing the injuries.

The spokeswoman says the men’s injuries do not appear to be critical and they are most likely being treated for electrical burns.

The pair was flown to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported, and work at the plant continued throughout the day.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.