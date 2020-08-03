Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The director of the Greenup County Health Department says there are two new cases of the coronavirus Monday.

Officials say they are not travel related.

A 79-year-old female and 57-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 and are at home isolating.

There are 98 total positive cases, one death, 56 recovered and 41 active according to the Greenup County Health Department.

