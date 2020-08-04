Advertisement

9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Nine new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments made that announcement Tuesday.

Health department officials say none of the newest cases have required hospitalization.

Since early April, there have been 204 overall cases in the county, with 19 hospitalizations. Seventy cases remain active, and 133 have recovered.

One person has died of virus-related complications.

Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (orange designation) statewide, and it is ranked 22nd on a state list reporting the highest occurrence of COVID-19.

