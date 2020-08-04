Advertisement

Big 12 To Do 9 Plus One Schedule

Big 12 Teams To Play 9 Plus One Schedule In 2020
Big 12 Teams To Play 9 Plus One Schedule In 2020
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Tx - The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent. The start of Conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games. The model also gives the Conference flexibility to move back the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game to December 12th or 19th. 

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.  “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward.  However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

ECU Coach Talks About Upcoming Game Vs. Marshall

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The two teams play August 29th to honor the game they played almost 50 years ago

Sports

ECU Coach Talks About Herd Game August 29th

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Marshall continues to prepare for the season opener at East Carolina Saturday August 29th.

Sports

Panthers Take The Football Field

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chesapeake Panthers had their first practice Monday afternoon at the school.

VOD Recordings

Chesapeake's 1st Practice

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Panthers Are Back On The Field To Prepare For 2020

Latest News

News

Wayland Gym

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wayland High School hasn't opened its' doors for almost 50 years, but if you venture to the area there's one place you have to see if you love hoops.

Sports

Bringing the Wayland Gym back to life

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Wayland Gym is getting a facelift and they hope to have actual games here again.

Pro Sports

Keselowski wins at New Hampshire

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Keselowski wins his 33rd career Nascar race

Sports

Pirates fall in extra innings

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Chicago wins 2-1 in 11 innings as the Pirates fall to 2-7

Sports

Cleveland Falls To Twins

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Twins win in low scoring game on Sunday

Sports

Reds Sweep Tigers

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
Cincinnati improves to 3-5 after the game 1 win