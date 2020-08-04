Boone County Courthouse closed again due to COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second time since March, the Boone County Courthouse is closing. Officials say COVID-19 is to blame.

Boone County Commission President Eddie Hendricks told WSAZ that positive cases have been increasing for months in the county. The consistent increase, combined with a positive employee in the prosecutor’s office, led to the courthouse closure.

“As commissioners, it’s our job to keep the courthouse up and running everyday; it’s also to keep our employees safe in the building,” Hendricks said.

During the shutdown, officials say everything will be done by phone. They say they know doing things by phone can be hard, especially for the elderly. But staff members are more than willing to help.

“We have a great staff in the courthouse and those people will talk them through anything that they need done,” Hendricks said.

According to the administrative order set by officials, Magistrates will be on call, and the magistrate court will be closed until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

The family court will remain open, the order says, ”As they have little likelihood of being exposed to the prosecutor’s office”

The Circuit Clerks office will remain open but will operate with a limited staff.

All hearings in circuit court will be done by phone and video conference until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

While closed, the courthouse will be cleaned with a cleaning agent and new cleaning machines. The equipment and cleaning materials cost about $70,000.

While the courthouse is expected to get a deep clean within the next week, officials say it will be closed until further notice.

They say it will reopen only if COVID-19 cases in the county “plateau” and stay low for weeks at a time.

