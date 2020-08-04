Advertisement

Boone County Courthouse closed again due to COVID-19

After a positive case within the prosecutor's office and an increase in positive cases, officials have decided to close the Boone County Courthouse to the public.
After a positive case within the prosecutor's office and an increase in positive cases, officials have decided to close the Boone County Courthouse to the public.(station)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second time since March, the Boone County Courthouse is closing. Officials say COVID-19 is to blame.

Boone County Commission President Eddie Hendricks told WSAZ that positive cases have been increasing for months in the county. The consistent increase, combined with a positive employee in the prosecutor’s office, led to the courthouse closure.

“As commissioners, it’s our job to keep the courthouse up and running everyday; it’s also to keep our employees safe in the building,” Hendricks said.

During the shutdown, officials say everything will be done by phone. They say they know doing things by phone can be hard, especially for the elderly. But staff members are more than willing to help.

“We have a great staff in the courthouse and those people will talk them through anything that they need done,” Hendricks said.

According to the administrative order set by officials, Magistrates will be on call, and the magistrate court will be closed until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

The family court will remain open, the order says, ”As they have little likelihood of being exposed to the prosecutor’s office”

The Circuit Clerks office will remain open but will operate with a limited staff.

All hearings in circuit court will be done by phone and video conference until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

While closed, the courthouse will be cleaned with a cleaning agent and new cleaning machines. The equipment and cleaning materials cost about $70,000.

While the courthouse is expected to get a deep clean within the next week, officials say it will be closed until further notice.

They say it will reopen only if COVID-19 cases in the county “plateau” and stay low for weeks at a time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested after reportedly shooting at officers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The incident was reported in the 23000 block of Ripley Road.

Local

9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (orange designation) statewide, and it is ranked 22nd on a state list reporting the highest occurrence of COVID-19.

Local

Cross Lanes YMCA Child Development Center closes due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Cross Lanes YMCA Child Development Center has closed their facility due to a case of the coronavirus.

Local

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 44-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and a 20-year-old male tested positive.

Latest News

Local

United Mine Works of America’s endorses Salango for governor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The UMWA West Virginia Council of the Coal Miners Political Action Committee voted Monday to endorse the two for the general election set for November.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Boone County Schools reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Band activities cancelled due to possible COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Wayne County Superintendent, a band instructor reportedly tested positive on Monday for the coronavirus.

Local

Police respond to shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in the 700 block of West 10th Street around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Breaking

Ohio governor issues order requiring K-12 students to wear masks while at school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon siting advice from doctors, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago