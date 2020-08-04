Advertisement

Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies say he shot and killed a Burger King worker after accusations the drive-thru line took too long.

Workers at a Burger King in Orlando, Florida, thought a drive-thru dispute was settled after they refunded an angry customer’s money, but a few minutes later, 22-year-old employee Desmond Joshua Jr. was dead.

“No parent should have to bury a child period but especially over some foolishness like this, over a sandwich. To lose his life just when he’s beginning to start his life,” said family friend Tammi Tilman-Edwards.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident began Saturday night when a woman became upset that the drive-thru line at Burger King was taking too long. She got a refund and left, but the arrest affidavit says she returned a few minutes later with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes.

Rodriguez-Tormes demanded to fight Joshua, who was working at the drive-thru, according to authorities. The arrest report states the suspect was heard saying, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” Eventually, Joshua was fatally shot.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Tormes and the woman drove to a house about two miles away, where they were found and detained.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting has left those who knew Joshua with many questions.

“Burger King was a stepping stone for him to move on to bigger things, and to see his life just get cut down at 22,” Tilman-Edwards said. “I just - why, why? It was resolved. Why?”

Copyright 2020 WESH, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Burger King drive-thru worker in Florida

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Deputies arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting and killing a drive-thru worker at Burger King after a female customer complained about a long wait.

National

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN Associated Press
New statistics show that not only was July one of the deadliest months in Chicago’s history but the city is seeing more children wounded and killed by gunfire than in recent years.

Local

W.Va. closes 2020 fiscal year with $28 million surplus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy made the announcement Monday, calling it a miracle.

Local

Kanye West files to get on W.Va. ballot as presidential candidate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As it stands now, West will appear on the ballot as an independent candidate.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

Video

Putnam Board of Education approves staggered re-entry plan, school calendar

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parents in Putnam County, West Virginia, will have the option to choose between the "5-Day Model" or the "Putnam County Virtual" model as their kids head back to school.

Video

Kanawha County School Board votes on reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kanawha County School Board members announced Monday evening that students there will return the week of Sept. 8 with a staggered schedule.

News

St. Joseph Catholic Schools releases reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
As Catholic schools receive the green light to send out reopening plans, students at St. Joseph Catholic Schools in Huntington, West Virginia, have two choices when it comes to learning in the fall: in-person five days a week, or virtual five days a week.

Video

Mingo County sees significant jump in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
There has been a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Mingo County, West Virginia.

News

Jackson County Schools releases school re-entry plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Jackson County Board of Education approved their re-entry plan for the upcoming school year on Monday evening.