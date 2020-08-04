Captains Named For 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes Football

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State football program named 7 captains for the upcoming football season. They are offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, linebacker Tuf Borland, cornerback Shaun Wade, linebacker Justin Hilliard, quarterback Justin Fields, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and center Josh Myers. With the Buckeyes eliminating non-conference games this season, their first game is set for September 26th when they host Rutgers.

