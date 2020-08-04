Chesapeake School District updates school re-entry plans

CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WSAZ) - The Chesapeake School District has updated their plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a Facebook post from Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District, the first day of school has been pushed back to August 31st.

The changed was voted on and approved by the Chesapeake Board of Education.

Rules regarding school entry and the choice between in-person or remote learning have not changed.

