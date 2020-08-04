Advertisement

City of Charleston to receive more than $1 million in development grants

(WSAZ)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston approved the action plan for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year at the Charleston City Council meeting Monday evening.

The city will receive more than $1.5 million from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and over 600 thousand dollars in Home Investment Partnerships funds.

“The CDBG funding that the City will receive this year, and the plan that Charleston City Council passed tonight, will help a wide variety of organizations that provide vital services in our Capital City,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Organizations that will benefit from these funds include the Bob Burdette Center, Manna Meal, West Virginia Health Right, West Virginia Women Work, Pro-Kids and many more.”

Nearly $1 million of the funding will assist housing rehabilitation and home-ownership programs and to assist with those experiencing homelessness.

The rest of the funds will go toward repairing and replacing ADA compliant curb ramps, adding chair lifts to the city’s community swimming pools, and to support Charleston’s services for mental health support and substance use disorders.

Mayor Goodwin said, “The city will direct its ongoing efforts on affordable housing, housing rehab (low-to moderate income), demolitions/blight removal, social service needs, recreation, ADA compliance and sustainable, revitalized neighborhoods.”

