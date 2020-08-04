COVID-19 Ky. | 32,197 cases, 7 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Seven hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

Eighteen of those cases were children under age 5, with the youngest only 2 months old.

The governor also announced seven new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 751.

Overall, the total number of cases stood at 32,197 as of Tuesday evening.

“We hope to see the trend we think we had over the past couple weeks continue, which is a slow of the growth,” Beshear said in a release. “While today we have a higher number than we did at this time last week, we believe there is a general leveling off though today there are more cases than last week.”

He went on to say, “Let me warn you that this is probably going to be a really tough month as far as our losses in Kentucky.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 650,093 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.24%. At least 8,406 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

