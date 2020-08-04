COVID-19 Ohio | 95,106 cases, 3,570 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State of Ohio has now ranked counties with the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases and one in our region made the top 25.

Last week, the Ohio Department of Health downgraded Scioto County from a Level 3 Red back to Level 2 Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. According to ODH, Scioto now only meets three indicators for the advisory system and not all the indicators are related to cases but, on the list revealed by Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday Scioto County is 22nd.

Gov. DeWine says this list shows what the spread of COVID-19 has been like in Ohio counties over the last 2 weeks.

The following is where other counties in our region fall on the list:

Lawrence County is ranked 31

Pike County is ranked 34

Gallia County is ranked 39

Meigs County is second to last on the list

Gov. DeWine also announced Tuesday that he is sending a letter to Ohio’s faith-based community to share important health information with churches, synagogues, and mosques to share ways to better protect their worshipers.

The governor presented a diagram that showed the spread of the virus to at least 91 different people resulting from just one positive COVID-19 patient attending a church service.

“It spread like wildfire.”

This slide shows the spread of the virus to at least 91 different people resulting from just one person with #COVID19 attending a church service. It spread like wildfire. pic.twitter.com/j70ENyMk2T — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

“It is vital that to control the spread of the virus that any time people gather together, including for religious services, that everyone wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands, and also while indoors, making sure there is good ventilation and airflow.”

Governor DeWine also continued to warn Ohioans about community spread connected to informal gatherings between family and friends.

"The truth is that it is easier to be scared of a stranger than a friend. Maintaining social distance and choosing to not gather together is really a sign that you care about your loved ones," Governor DeWine said.

Ohio is entering into a multi-state purchasing agreement with Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Virginia to expand the use of rapid point-of-care tests, Gov. DeWine says.

"Over the past week, we have conducted an average of 22,334 COVID-19 tests a day with Ohio's current testing procedure, but rapid point-of-care tests are faster, simpler, and less expensive," said Governor DeWine. "Expanding the use of this testing will serve as an important screening tool and a critical addition to our plan to limit the spread of COVID-19."

As of Tuesday, there are 95,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 3,570 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 11,119 people have been hospitalized, including 2,593 admissions to intensive care units.

