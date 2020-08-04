Cross Lanes YMCA Child Development Center closes due to COVID-19 case

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cross Lanes YMCA Child Development Center has closed their facility due to a case of the coronavirus.

Acccording to the YMCA, a participant has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials learned this news Tuesday and say they are following guidance from the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. They are doing contact tracing, thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting, and watch others closely for symptoms.

The Cross Lanes YMCA Child Development Center is authorized to reopen on Monday, August 10. They are recommended to close for 2-5 days after one confirmed case, according to the YMCA.

They say the safety and well being of their members, staff, volunteers, participants and the broader Kanawha Valley community and has always been and will be a top priority.

Officials say before they reopened, they did clean and instituted numerous health and safety measures to protect everyone.

