ECU Coach Talks About Herd Game August 29th

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Week zero is less than 4 weeks ago and the marquee game of that day is Marshall against East Carolina. The two teams will be playing to honor the game between the two from 1970. On November 14th that year, East Carolina beat Marshall 17-14 and on the way home from Greenville, the plane carrying 75 members of the Marshall football team and supporters crashed and killed all onboard. ECU coach Mike Houston talks about the importance of playing that game this year.

