First Warning Forecast | Couple more pleasant days before heat builds

The Ozarks is ready for a heat wave in mid-July.
The Ozarks is ready for a heat wave in mid-July.(KY3)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the intense heat for much of July, the first few days of August have felt more like fall, with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity. This trend will continue for only a couple more days before heat builds back across the Tri-State.

A passing shower is expected for just a few locations Tuesday evening through midnight. Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog likely. Temperatures will be quite cozy, falling to the low 60s. A few rural locations may see readings in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain will stay just outside of the area, impacting mainly the southern and eastern mountains. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s with low humidity.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and generally dry outside of a few showers near and in the mountains. Highs will reach the mid 80s again.

By Friday, highs creep back to the upper 80s. Under a mostly sunny sky, most locations will remain dry. However, for a third day, showers and thunderstorms will favor the southern and eastern mountains, and a few could spill over into adjacent lower elevations.

The weekend will be hot and dry with a good deal of sunshine. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees both days.

Scattered showers return to the forecast on Monday and Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees as humidity rises again.

