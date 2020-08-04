Advertisement

Seven new coronavirus deaths reported in West Virginia

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday morning seven new COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR says a 70-year-old man from Preston County, a 55-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 68-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old man from Ohio County, a 92-year-old man from Grant County, a 43-year-old man from Mingo County and a 91-year-old man from Wood County have passed away from virus complications.

1,865 cases are still considered active in the state.

As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 298,290 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,051 total cases and 124 deaths.

5,062 West Virginians have recovered from the virus so far.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (637/24), Boone (88/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (341/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (100/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (198/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (835/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (68/1), Logan (157/0), Marion (174/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (50/0), McDowell (45/1), Mercer (167/0), Mineral (112/2), Mingo (142/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (259/1), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (191/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (189/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (23/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha and Marion counties in this report.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Probe of Kentucky barbecue cook’s fatal shooting completed

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky State Police investigators turned over the findings in the David McAtee shooting to the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Louisville for review. J. Michael Brown, with the secretary of the state’s executive Cabinet, made the announcement Monday.

Local

Man arrested for arson in connection with October fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gordon Lee Channell was arrested on August 1 on a first-degree arson charge.

Studio 3

Buddy Walk goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Steven Slack on Studio 3.

Local

Third person dies from COVID-19-related complications in Mingo County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The victim tested positive July 21, according to the Mingo County Public Health Department. The two other deaths in the county happened April 15 and June 12.

Latest News

Local

W.Va. closes 2020 fiscal year with $28 million surplus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy made the announcement Monday, calling it a miracle.

Local

Kanye West files to get on W.Va. ballot as presidential candidate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As it stands now, West will appear on the ballot as an independent candidate.

Video

Putnam Board of Education approves staggered re-entry plan, school calendar

Updated: 11 hours ago
Parents in Putnam County, West Virginia, will have the option to choose between the "5-Day Model" or the "Putnam County Virtual" model as their kids head back to school.

Video

Kanawha County School Board votes on reopening plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kanawha County School Board members announced Monday evening that students there will return the week of Sept. 8 with a staggered schedule.

News

St. Joseph Catholic Schools releases reopening plans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
As Catholic schools receive the green light to send out reopening plans, students at St. Joseph Catholic Schools in Huntington, West Virginia, have two choices when it comes to learning in the fall: in-person five days a week, or virtual five days a week.

Video

Mingo County sees significant jump in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
There has been a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Mingo County, West Virginia.