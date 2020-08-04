Seven new coronavirus deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday morning seven new COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR says a 70-year-old man from Preston County, a 55-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 68-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old man from Ohio County, a 92-year-old man from Grant County, a 43-year-old man from Mingo County and a 91-year-old man from Wood County have passed away from virus complications.

1,865 cases are still considered active in the state.

As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 298,290 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,051 total cases and 124 deaths.

5,062 West Virginians have recovered from the virus so far.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (637/24), Boone (88/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (341/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (100/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (198/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (835/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (68/1), Logan (157/0), Marion (174/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (50/0), McDowell (45/1), Mercer (167/0), Mineral (112/2), Mingo (142/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (259/1), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (191/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (189/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (23/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha and Marion counties in this report.

