Four new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four new positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 44-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and a 20-year-old male tested positive.
Officials say they are all at home isolating.
There have been 180 total positive cases, 4 deaths, and 143 recovered.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.