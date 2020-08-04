Four new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four new positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 44-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and a 20-year-old male tested positive.

Officials say they are all at home isolating.

There have been 180 total positive cases, 4 deaths, and 143 recovered.

