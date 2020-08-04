Grandparents indicted in 5-year-old’s death

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The grandparents of a 5-year-old girl who died from injuries she sustained on July 10 have been indicted by the Scioto County Grand Jury.

Richard Greene, 46, and Sonya Greene, 38, both of New Boston, now each face six counts of rape in addition to aggravated murder and endangering children charges.

Investigators say Annabell Greene had many injuries, including bruising on her head and body, that were consistent with being physically abused when she arrived at the Southern Ohio Medical Center.

For more information on this case click here.

Richard P. Greene, 46, New Boston, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated murder, 3 counts felonious assault, 6 counts rape and 9 counts endangering children.

Sonja l. Greene, 38, New Boston, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated murder, 3 counts felonious assault, 6 counts rape and 11 counts endangering children.

