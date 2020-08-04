Advertisement

Hear From Herd DC Brad Lambert

Marshall defensive co-ordinator met the press after Monday's practice
Brad Lambert spoke on variety of subjects after Monday's practice
Brad Lambert spoke on variety of subjects after Monday's practice(WSAZ)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the third practice for the upcoming season, Marshall defensive co-ordinator Brad Lambert spent some time talking about the start of fall camp. He addressed a variety of subjects ranging from how the kids are getting ready for the 2020 season during COVID-19 to being just as vigilant away from the field to make sure they keep themselves healthy along with their coaches and teammates. Here’s some of the raw interview from Monday evening.

