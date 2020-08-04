Advertisement

High schools will be able to stream football games this year

OHSAA announces schools will be allowed to seek rights fees to show games
The OHSAA will allow tv and other production companies to show high school football games on Friday night this season
The OHSAA will allow tv and other production companies to show high school football games on Friday night this season
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Oh. (WSAZ) - The only way to see high school football games in Ohio was to go to them, but this policy is set to change in 2020.

The OHSAA announced Tuesday that schools will be allowed to seek rights fees from local media and other video companies to show Friday night games live.

In previous years, fans who couldn’t go to the games could only see the action if the home school aired the game on the school owned signal or website. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming and crowd sizes expected to be lessened, networks not affiliated with schools can now show Friday night games.

“We believe that many of our schools will be able to work with partners to stream and televise their home regular-season football games,” OHSAA Interim Executive Director Bob Goldring said in a statement. “Most of our schools rely on revenue from their home football games to help fund their athletic department, so this is one way that schools can still do that while facing limited ticket sales.”

The OHSAA said it will revisit the regulation for the 2021 season.

