Jackson County Schools releases school re-entry plans

School desks
School desks(AP Images)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Board of Education approved their re-entry plan for the upcoming school year on Monday evening.

According to a release form the Jackson County BOE, students will return to school on Tuesday, September 8th.

Students will be split into four groups by their last name and will attend in-person classes one day a week for the first four weeks of school.

Students will undergo remote learning the days they are not in school.

Depending on the State’s guidelines, a two, four, or five day in-person school week may be implemented.

The Jackson County Board of Education says, “The ultimate goal is to safely return students and teachers to the 5-day-in-person option.”

To see the full re-entry plan from Jackson County Schools, click here.

