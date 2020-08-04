Advertisement

Kanawha County Schools Annex damaged during attempted break-in

The Dunbar Police Department is looking for two men they say tried to break into a Kanawha County Schools Annex building.
The Dunbar Police Department is looking for two men they say tried to break into a Kanawha County Schools Annex building.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar Police Department is looking for two men they say tried to break into a Kanawha County Schools Annex building.

It happened early in the morning on Monday, August 3.

Deputies say the two broke out a portion of a window on the Roxalana Annex along Lower Midway to try to get into the building.

Police say they weren’t successful, but did damage the building, as well as a Kanawha County Schools van that was parked on the lot.

If you recognize the men, you are asked to call the Dunbar Police Department at 304-766-0204.

