Advertisement

Man arrested after reportedly shooting at WVSP during marijuana eradication

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly shooting at police officers in Mason County, West Virginia, during marijuana eradication.
A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly shooting at police officers in Mason County, West Virginia, during marijuana eradication.(AP)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly shooting at West Virginia State Police troopers during marijuana eradication.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. at a home along Ripley Road near Leon, according to WVSP.

No one was hurt.

Troopers say the incident happened during marijuana eradication in the area. A WVSP trooper was in the driveway when at least one shot was fired.

Investigators say they spotted marijuana in the yard from a helicopter, and suspected marijuana plants were found at the home.

WVSP say the man ran in the house, and he was arrested after troopers talked him out. He faces a variety of charges.

The man’s name hasn’t been released yet.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 32,197 cases, 7 new deaths

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 650,093 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.24%. At least 8,406 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Local

COVID-19 Ohio | 95,106 cases, 3,570 deaths

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The State of Ohio has now ranked counties with the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases and one in our region made the top 25.

News

WSAZ Investigates | Jefferson Road project put on hold more than 9 months

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced in April 2019 construction would soon get on the fast track – but after several bumps in the road, many are now calling the completion date of December 2022 into question.

News

Boone County Courthouse closed again due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
For the second time since March, the Boone County Courthouse is closing. Officials say COVID-19 is to blame.

Latest News

Local

9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (orange designation) statewide, and it is ranked 22nd on a state list reporting the highest occurrence of COVID-19.

Local

Cross Lanes YMCA Child Development Center closes due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Cross Lanes YMCA Child Development Center has closed their facility due to a case of the coronavirus.

Local

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 44-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and a 20-year-old male tested positive.

Local

United Mine Works of America’s endorses Salango for governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The UMWA West Virginia Council of the Coal Miners Political Action Committee voted Monday to endorse the two for the general election set for November.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Boone County Schools reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Band activities cancelled due to possible COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Wayne County Superintendent, a band instructor reportedly tested positive on Monday for the coronavirus.