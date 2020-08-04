Man arrested after reportedly shooting at WVSP during marijuana eradication

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly shooting at West Virginia State Police troopers during marijuana eradication.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. at a home along Ripley Road near Leon, according to WVSP.

No one was hurt.

Troopers say the incident happened during marijuana eradication in the area. A WVSP trooper was in the driveway when at least one shot was fired.

Investigators say they spotted marijuana in the yard from a helicopter, and suspected marijuana plants were found at the home.

WVSP say the man ran in the house, and he was arrested after troopers talked him out. He faces a variety of charges.

The man’s name hasn’t been released yet.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.