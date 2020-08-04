Advertisement

Man arrested for arson in connection with October fire

Gordon Lee Channell was arrested on a first-degree arson charge in the fire that happened at his residence on Oct. 17, 2019.
Gordon Lee Channell was arrested on a first-degree arson charge in the fire that happened at his residence on Oct. 17, 2019.(Tygart Valley Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a nine-month investigation, W.Va. State Fire Marshal investigators have charged a man with burning down his own home.

Gordon Lee Channell was arrested on August 1 on a first-degree arson charge.

The fire he is accused of starting happened at his home on October 17, 2019.

The investigation began after the assistant chief at the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department received conflicting stories about how the fire began.

The home, located on Mabie-Cassidy Road in Randolph County, did not have any working utilities and was a total loss.

Due to the suspicions of the Coalton assistant chief, the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to help investigate.

Over the last nine months, Assistant State Fire Marshal Rick Sovastion conducted interviews and served search warrants until probable cause was obtained to arrest Channell for arson.

Channell is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

