Mother convicted of seriously injuring her baby receives maximum sentence

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother recently convicted of injuring her 6-week-old child will spend a minimum of eight years or a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren says Margerete Watson, 23, of Crown City, Ohio was recently convicted of endangering children with serious physical harm caused.

After she is released from prison, Watson will be placed on post release control and supervised by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for three years.

Watson’s sentence steams from an incident on January 26, 2020 when the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Gallia County Children Services responded to a hospital regarding possible child abuse.

Watson’s infant child suffered significant injuries including multiple bone fractures.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office after several untruthful statements, Watson finally admitted to hitting the 6-week-old causing the injuries.

“I want to thank the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Gallia County Children Services for thoroughly and promptly investigating this matter to ensure the protection of the most vulnerable among us, our children,” stated Holdren. “My office has, and will continue to take a hardline approach in these cases by holding child abusers accountable for their actions.”

Sheriff Matt Champlin added, “My office investigates tragedies every day, but in investigations such as this, where defenseless infant children are harmed by the very people who are responsible for protecting them, it is purely heartbreaking. I applaud my staff who worked so hard to ensure this investigation was thorough and complete. Further, I want to praise Prosecutor Holdren and his staff for their diligence in ensuring justice was served in this matter.”

