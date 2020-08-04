Nicholas County Schools reveals school re-entry plan

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nicholas County Board of Education revealed their school re-entry plan Monday evening.

Students will have the option of attending classes in-person four days a week or strictly remote learning. During the first three weeks of school, those who choose in-person classes will attend two days a week at 50% capacity.

Students will have remote learning on days they are not in their classrooms.

Once a decision is made between the two options, it cannot be changed until the end of the semester.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, and temperature screenings will take place as students enter the building.

A form will be sent out to parents to decide which method of learning their students will take.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.