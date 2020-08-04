Ohio governor issues order requiring K-12 students to wear masks while at school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - All students K-12 will be required to wear a mask when returning for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon siting advice from doctors, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“I’m announcing today that we will be issuing an order that reflects this policy statewide. This gives us the best shot to keep Ohio’s kids and educators safe and physically in school.”

There are a few exemptions listed in the letter of support:

Children under the age of 2-years-old

Any child unable to remove the face covering without assistance

A child with a significant behavioral/psychological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of facial covering

A child living with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay who may become agitated or anxious wearing a mask

A child with a facial deformity that causes airway obstruction

Doctors now advise that kids K-12 wear a mask. This morning, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association & @OHPediatricians jointly recommended masks for all kids returning to school. Here is their letter in support of masks for kids which outlines specific exemptions. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/mGGmeDVeIP — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

“We are working with FEMA to distribute 2M masks to schools for use by students and staff. We’ll deliver these to regional education service centers serving as our distribution partners so schools and families have access to the resources they for the coming school year.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.