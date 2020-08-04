Panthers Take The Football Field

CHESAPEAKE, Oh. (WSAZ) - On August 1st, the OHSAA gave the green light for football teams to begin practice and the boys in purple were happy to oblige. The Chesapeake Panthers begin practice for the upcoming season on Monday. They finished last season with a 4-6 record and kickoff the year when they travel to Chillicothe Huntington on Friday August 28th. WSAZ stopped by their first practice.

Here’s the 2020 schedule for Chesapeake

8/28 @ Chillicothe Huntington

9/4 @ Minford

9/11 Symmes Valley

9/18 Gallia Academy

9/25 Coal Grove

10/2 @ Ironton

10/9 Portsmouth

10/16 @ South Point

10/23 @ Rock Hill

10/30 Fairland

