Panthers Take The Football Field
Chesapeake's 1st Game Is August 28th
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESAPEAKE, Oh. (WSAZ) - On August 1st, the OHSAA gave the green light for football teams to begin practice and the boys in purple were happy to oblige. The Chesapeake Panthers begin practice for the upcoming season on Monday. They finished last season with a 4-6 record and kickoff the year when they travel to Chillicothe Huntington on Friday August 28th. WSAZ stopped by their first practice.
Here’s the 2020 schedule for Chesapeake
8/28 @ Chillicothe Huntington
9/4 @ Minford
9/11 Symmes Valley
9/18 Gallia Academy
9/25 Coal Grove
10/2 @ Ironton
10/9 Portsmouth
10/16 @ South Point
10/23 @ Rock Hill
10/30 Fairland
