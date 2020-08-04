Police respond to shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting, according to dispatchers.

It happened in the 700 block of West 10th Street around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers say the person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

Huntington Police is investigating.

There are no suspects at this time.

