St. Joseph Catholic Schools releases reopening plans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As Catholic schools receive the green light to send out reopening plans, students at St. Joseph Catholic Schools in Huntington have two choices when it comes to learning in the fall: in-person five days a week or virtual five days a week.

Parents like Sean Farrell are looking forward to sending their children back to learn in the classroom.

“They want to be with their friends. They miss the interaction that happens there, they miss the activities that happen there,” Farrell said.

Other parents would rather have their children take the district’s virtual option and learn from home. Rodrigo Aguilar started favoring the virtual layout whenever his daughter was sent to learn from home back in March.

“It was just a beautiful bonding time,” Aguilar said.

Bonding time that will have to be put on hold.

“I’m a full-time worker, my wife is also a full-time worker and we don’t have any family support in the area, so we basically have no choice,” Aguilar said.

Carol Templeton, principal of St. Joseph Schools, said students will have the chance to switch from learning virtually to in-person, or vise-versa, at the end of each nine-week period.

Templeton says if a student or teacher gets diagnosed with COVID-19, the Cabell County Health Department will make decisions regarding possible school closures, cleaning, and quarantining.

Throughout the building, safety measures will also be in place.

“Students will be required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, we’ll have hand sanitizer stations, and we’ll be providing desk shields for teachers and for students,” Templeton said.

When it comes to masks, students ages 2 and above will be required to wear masks.

To prevent as much traffic as possible during lunch periods, students attending in-person classes will be required to pack a lunch everyday. Templeton says due to the 50% capacity limit for their cafeterias, most students will be eating inside their classrooms.

While change is coming no matter what, Templeton says it's a team effort between the school administration and parents.

“It’s all about being flexible and because it’s so much of the unknown, we have to embark on it and see what we encounter,” she said.

