Virus outbreak at West Virginia nursing home grows

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - More than 60 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and three have died in an ongoing outbreak at a West Virginia nursing home.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Monday said 31 staffers and 33 residents at the Princeton Health Care Center have tested positive.

Nineteen people linked to the Mercer County facility have been hospitalized.

Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch has said some cases at the nursing home were linked to tourism travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He said the state National Guard is providing protective equipment training and working on “airflow studies” at the facility.

