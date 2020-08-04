Advertisement

W.Va. closes 2020 fiscal year with $28 million surplus

Despite economic struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia closed fiscal year 2020 with a surplus of $28 million.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Despite economic struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia closed fiscal year 2020 with a surplus of $28 million.

State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy made the announcement Monday, calling it a miracle.

Hardy said in April the state was looking at loss of $492 million because of the tax deadline being pushed from April 15 to July 15 and an expected drop in revenues.

He said the state was able to stay afloat because 40 percent of West Virginians filed their taxes early and revenues were up more than expected.

Adding revenue from consumer sales tax blossomed in July, increasing almost 12 percent to July 2019 and adding an additional $44 million in revenue the state had not expected.

Gov. Jim Justice says the state was also able to make up revenue by taking money from the Medicaid surplus, then replenishing it later.

