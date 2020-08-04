WVSSAC Makes Cross Country Modifications

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WVSSAC announced on Twitter Tuesday modifications for the upcoming cross country season. There will be a maximum of 35 athletes at the starting line and if there are more than 35, it would require a stagger start with 5 minutes in between starts. There will also be no awards ceremonies and individuals/teams need to leave when race is finished. Student/athletes must have individual drinks, they cannot do handshakes or have group/team huddles prior to meet without using social distance. Finally, before and after a meet, face coverings are required if athletes are unable to be socially distant.

Practice can begin for cross country on Monday August 17th with the first contests being able to start on September 2nd. The state tournament is October 31st and it’s hosted by Cabell Midland High School.

