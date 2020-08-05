Advertisement

2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Two new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

The cases involve a 29-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. Both are isolating at home.

Overall, Greenup County has had 100 overall cases. Fifty-six people have recovered, while 43 of the cases remain active.

One person has died of virus-related complications.

