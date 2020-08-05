Advertisement

6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.
Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday. It says one of the cases is travel related, and all six people are isolating at home.

The cases involve a 67-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, an 86-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 50-year-old man.

Overall, the county has had 106 positive cases. Fifty-six have recovered, and 49 remain active.

One person died from virus complications.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

W.Va. State School Superintendent talks about upcoming school year

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Clayton Burch joined Amanda Barren for an extended interview that covered several topics, including a color-coded system that will measure COVID-19 numbers county by county.

News

Jackson, Ohio approves rat reduction on electric bills

Updated: 22 minutes ago
People who live in Jackson, Ohio can expect some extra-pocket money with savings on monthly bills.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 59 minutes ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

West Virginia

WSAZ’s Amanda Barren interviews West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch

Updated: 1 hour ago
WSAZ’s Amanda Barren interviews West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch

Ohio

Meigs Local School District releases 2020-21 plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Students in the Meigs Local School District are expected to see less of their classrooms this year.

Local

Kroger expanding into former Kmart building in Scott Depot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the new Kroger will be an expanded store, carrying diverse merchandise such as furniture and jewelry. It’s expected to be considerably larger than the current nearby location.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 546 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Of the 546 new cases reported Wednesday in the State of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear says 21 kids under the age of five have tested positive.

Local

KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office to open in Prestonsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening on Wednesday.

Local

Five new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been five new positive cases reported in Boyd County.