6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday. It says one of the cases is travel related, and all six people are isolating at home.

The cases involve a 67-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, an 86-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 50-year-old man.

Overall, the county has had 106 positive cases. Fifty-six have recovered, and 49 remain active.

One person died from virus complications.

