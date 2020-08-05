Boyd County Schools hosts drive-through Readifest.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boyd County Schools are making sure students are ready for the school year, whatever that may look like.

They hosted their 27th annual Readifest Wednesday morning.

Volunteers handed out paper, backpacks, binders, and any other back-to-school supplies that come to mind.

“I’ve got three kids and my husband is our only provider so it helps out a lot as far as money goes and trying to pay for three different schools, three different supplies, said Cassi Prince, a Boyd County Schools mother.

Students also get hygiene products, lunch, clothes, even a s’mores kit for some family fun.

“We did s’mores last night, and I liked it,” said Boyd County Schools student David Ann Monn. “I liked the chocolate.”

Students like the new additions to their closets and backpacks and parents like the break on their budgets.

Organizers say it’s the reason this event started in the first place.

“It was originally started as a way to get all the kids on the same playing field and ready for school,” said Family Resource Center Coordinator Jenny Caperton. “There are some kids that can afford everything on the school supply list and their families do well, and there are some kids that can afford some but not everything.”

After 27 years, the event is still going strong. The program had enough supplies for 600 students.

Readifest is all made possible through donations to Boyd County Schools. If you’d like to donate to the Readifest program, contact the Boyd County Central Office and ask to donate to the Family Resource Youth Service Center.

