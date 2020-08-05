Cases of COVID-19 rising among young children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In recent weeks, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear has been releasing cases of COVID-19 among small children.

On Tuesday, 18 cases in children under 5-years-old were confirmed, with the youngest cases just 2-months-old.

In the last two weeks, nearly 300 children younger under 5 have come down with the virus, and more than 1,100 under 9 have tested positive.

It’s raised concerns for parents, especially as school is getting ready to start.

Dr. Brittani Dingess at King’s Daughters Tri-State Pediatrics says she has gotten several calls from parents worried about keeping their children healthy.

“I think it is a case by case basis,” said Dr. Dingess. “I have children who have severe asthma and their parents are very worried about them going back and contracting this virus. So for those parents I have that discussion of if you are comfortable with doing online education at home, go ahead and do that.”

Luckily, Dr. Dingess says most children who come down with the virus are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms and recover fairly easily.

If your child is going to be going to in-person school, Dr. Dingess suggests practicing mask wearing with them before they go to class, and explain to them why they are wearing it and not sharing or trying on other masks.

Dr. Dingess says that could be a issue if a classmate has characters or fun designs on their mask.

