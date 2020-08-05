Advertisement

Coronavirus cases increase in Meigs County

There is a total of seven active cases in Meigs County.
There is a total of seven active cases in Meigs County.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Three new confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

There is a total of seven active cases in Meigs County.

The health department says the first confirmed case is a male in the less than 12 months to 9-year-old age range and is not hospitalized. The second is a man in the 60-69 year-old age range and is in the hospital. The third is a woman between the ages of 40-49 and is not in the hospital.

There are 29 total cases, 23 confirmed and six probable since April.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested in connection to growing marijuana and having a machete

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after receiving a tip saying he was growing marijuana plants.

Local

Gov. Justice says color-coded system will determine whether W.Va. schools will stay open

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Justice says his administration and health officials are in the process of developing a color-coded system that will measure COVID-19 numbers county by county.

Local

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say they have had three new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours.

Local

Man arrested after motorcycle chase

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man is behind bars after leading police on a motorcycle pursuit.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Jackson City Schools reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Ky AG warns of potential scam involving COVID-19 masks and face shields

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Attorney Rob Duncan are urging anyone who receives such a package to call the Attorney General’s Office.

Local

Harrison County Commission decides against removing statue of Confederate general

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
After more than an hour of discussion, Harrison County commissioners again decided against taking action on the Stonewall Jackson statue.

Local

Revised Fall 2020 course schedule for WVU

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia University has announced a revised fall 2020 course schedule for the Morgantown Campus.

Local

Over 100 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are over 100 additional cases of coronavirus cases reported in West Virginia.

Video

Ohio students required to wear masks when school resumes

Updated: 14 hours ago
All students K-12 will be required to wear a mask when returning for the 2020-2021 academic year in Ohio.