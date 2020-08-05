Advertisement

COVID-19 KY | 546 new cases

(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Of the 546 new cases reported Wednesday in the State of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear says 21 kids under the age of five have tested positive.

According to Gov. Beshear, the youngest child to test positive was just 18-days-old.

The commonwealth is now reporting 32,741 total cases of COVID-19.

One new coronavirus death was confirmed Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 752.

“Today’s number strongly suggests and I believe it is evidence of face coverings working and proving that even when other parts of the country may be escalating out of control we can still control our own destiny here in Kentucky by simply doing an act that shows we care about one another.”

Gov. Andy Beshear

Kentucky’s positivity rate slightly increased Wednesday. It is now sitting at 5.51 percent.

Gov. Beshear says 620 patients are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and 131 were admitted to 131.

8,467 Kentuckians have recovered so far from the virus.

At the beginning of the news conference, Gov. Beshear announced that Dollar General plans to open two new warehouses in Boone and Warren counties that will create 365 jobs amid the pandemic. Construction is expected to begin by September.

Gov. Beshear also announced $6.4 million in federal CARES Act funding awarded to the Transportation Cabinet for public transit agencies across the commonwealth. That is mainly to be used to keep drivers and riders safe, he says.

During the press conference, the Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander announced that the deadline to sign up for food stamps will remain lifted. Anyone in need of SNAP of Medicaid benefits is encouraged to sign up.

