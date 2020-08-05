COVID-19 Ohio | 1,199 new cases, 26 new deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health Wednesday show 1,199 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths.

New cases bring the state’s total to 96,305.

The death toll is currently at 3,596.

Health officials reported 112 new hospitalizations overnight due to COVID-19 complications and 16 new ICU admissions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,231 patients in Ohio have been hospitalized and 2,609 admitted to the ICU.

1,569,479 Kentuckians have now been tested for the coronavirus.

