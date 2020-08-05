Advertisement

First Lawrence County, Ky. winery expanding business and products

Savage Farms is branching out
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first Lawrence County winery is a business well known in the community for its maple syrup.

After tapping thousands of trees, Savage Farms owner Keith Moore was inspired by the sap to create maple wine, launching an expansion of his maple syrup business.

“We’ve been making maple syrup here for years. This wine thing came along, and we are going to end up with about 11 to 12 flavors,” Moore said.

In June, a vote passed in Lawrence County, allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages at a small winery located in the Fallsburg precinct. The passage of the vote gave Savage Farms the chance to expand their business and create a selection of fruit wines.

“You get benefits from being a small farm winery, but then again you are limited. We could only sell wines at events for the past two years. With COVID and the pandemic, we haven’t sold a bottle of wine this year because all the events are canceled,” Moore said.

Savage Farms plans to hold wine tasting for customers, allowing them to purchase by the glass or bottle on the property.

“Not having the customers, the events, or the whirlwind of busy that we normally have actually given us a chance to grow,” Moore said. “We got on the ballot, we got voted in, we built the new gazebo ... we got the new winery coming and we’re focused on the growing.”

Savage Farms will be holding a soft opening wine tasting event from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kokosing Construction Co. meets with South Charleston mayor after WSAZ investigation

Updated: 38 minutes ago
After a WSAZ investigation, the South Charleston mayor said Kokosing Construction Company showed up at his office to try and resolve some issues we found in our report.

News

Jackson, Ohio approves rate reduction on electric bills

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
People who live in Jackson, Ohio, can expect some extra-pocket money with savings on monthly bills.

Local

Logan to replace city water meters

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
City officials say the city's water meters under report readings.

Local

Missing teen found in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
First responders say a missing 16-year-old boy with autism has been found Wednesday evening.

Latest News

Local

W.Va. State School Superintendent talks about upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Clayton Burch joined Amanda Barren for an extended interview that covered several topics, including a color-coded system that will measure COVID-19 numbers county by county.

News

Jackson, Ohio approves rat reduction on electric bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
People who live in Jackson, Ohio can expect some extra-pocket money with savings on monthly bills.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Greenup County Health Department says one of the cases is travel related, and all six people are isolating at home.

West Virginia

WSAZ’s Amanda Barren interviews West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ’s Amanda Barren interviews West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch