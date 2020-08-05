First Lawrence County, Ky. winery expanding business and products

FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first Lawrence County winery is a business well known in the community for its maple syrup.

After tapping thousands of trees, Savage Farms owner Keith Moore was inspired by the sap to create maple wine, launching an expansion of his maple syrup business.

“We’ve been making maple syrup here for years. This wine thing came along, and we are going to end up with about 11 to 12 flavors,” Moore said.

In June, a vote passed in Lawrence County, allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages at a small winery located in the Fallsburg precinct. The passage of the vote gave Savage Farms the chance to expand their business and create a selection of fruit wines.

“You get benefits from being a small farm winery, but then again you are limited. We could only sell wines at events for the past two years. With COVID and the pandemic, we haven’t sold a bottle of wine this year because all the events are canceled,” Moore said.

Savage Farms plans to hold wine tasting for customers, allowing them to purchase by the glass or bottle on the property.

“Not having the customers, the events, or the whirlwind of busy that we normally have actually given us a chance to grow,” Moore said. “We got on the ballot, we got voted in, we built the new gazebo ... we got the new winery coming and we’re focused on the growing.”

Savage Farms will be holding a soft opening wine tasting event from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

