BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - There have been five new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 39-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man are all at home isolating.

There have been four deaths, 185 positive cases, and 148 recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.