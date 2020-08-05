Food drive sees huge turnout in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nitro Food Pantry held a drive-through food giveaway in the parking lot of Nitro High School Wednesday morning.

Officials say one of the main purposes of the event was to reach more people.

The event saw a huge turnout, some cars lined up in the parking lot around 9:30. By 11:30, dozens of cars had been through the line. Even as the event started winding down, there were at least 35 cars in the lot. Those in line just had to pop the trunk, and the volunteers handled the rest.

Items like milk, eggs and fresh potatoes were available, in addition to food boxes.

Food boxes were stocked with dry nonperishables. The food was available to anyone who wanted it, regardless of income. A voucher wasn’t necessary.

Those involved with the pantry say their free service was more than a kind gesture, it’s a calling based on their faith.

“We are a group of churches in town. We’re called to feed the poor and take care of them,” Bill Fortune, director of the Nitro Food Mission, said.

One woman says she needs events like these so she and her husband can practice social distancing.

“I can stay a distance from people that get food they loaded in my car. I don’t have to be close to anybody. It’s great,” said Sally Coleman, a Nitro resident.

Wednesday’s event ran from 11 a.m. to noon, but Fortune said there could be another similar event sometime next month.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.