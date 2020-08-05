Advertisement

Halloween Haunt and Winterfest events cancelled at Kings Island

Two popular seasonal attractions of Kings Island will not happen later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kings Island)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two popular seasonal attractions of Kings Island will not happen later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the theme park has cancelled its Halloween Haunt and Winterfest events.

Since its return to the park in 2017 after a 12-year absence, Winterfest has taken place yearly in December.

Halloween Haunt was voted “best theme park Halloween event” in the country by USA Today readers in 2018.

However, the park announced Tuesday a new family event, "Tricks and Treats

fall Fest," will take place Sept. 26.

The new event will feature rides, unique foods, entertainment and activities for all ages. It will enable social distancing and capacity management, according to the park’s news release.

